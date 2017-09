May 11 (Reuters) - Transat At Inc

* Transat receives a firm purchase offer from Tui AG for its French and Greek tour operating units

* Received offer from Tui AG ,to purchase its Transat France,Tourgreece tour operating business units for enterprise value of 54.5 million euros

* Transaction would have no impact on co’s transatlantic program

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ))))