May 11 (Reuters) - Skandiabanken ASA :

* Q1 net income 126.1 million Norwegian crowns ($15.39 million) versus 106.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 8.3 million crowns versus 5.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net interest income 273.0 million crowns versus 225.1 million crowns year ago

* Provision income from card services is expected to be reduced in 2016