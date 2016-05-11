BRIEF-Office Depot responds to district court's ruling on merger with Staples

May 10 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc :

* Office depot responds to district court’s ruling on merger with staples

* Says do not intend to appeal court’s decision and two companies plan to terminate merger agreement effective may 16, 2016

* “disappointed by this outcome and strongly believe that a merger would have benefitted all of our customers in long term”

* Remains committed to delivering 2016 critical priorities,realizing remaining synergies,efficiencies that come from integration of co,officemax