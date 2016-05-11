BRIEF-Marine Harvest cuts 2016 harvest guidance, raises dividend

May 11 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 112 million versus preliminary earnings of eur 110 million

* Marine harvest proposes quarterly dividend of nok 1.70 per share versus nok 1.40 in previous quarter

* Says this is one of our strongest quarters ever

* Pleased to see a reduction of production costs in canada, and good contribution from region north and region west in norway

* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 414,000 tonnes versus q4 guidance of 436,000 (Reuters poll 430,783 tonnes)

* Algal bloom in chile has caused severe problems for whole industry in chile, including marine harvest

* Will write down usd 16 million of fixed assets in marine harvest chile in q2

* Will make a restructuring provision of usd 3 million in q2 related to employee layoffs. These measures are expected to provide annual savings of approximately usd 8-10 millions

* Will continue to advocate for stronger regulations of fish farming industry in chile as well as continued consolidation

* Will continue to advocate for stronger regulations of fish farming industry in chile as well as continued consolidation

* This should enable transformation of chilean fish farming into a sustainable industry with improved biology, sound financial results and safe jobs