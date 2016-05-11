FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marine Harvest cuts 2016 harvest guidance, raises dividend
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest cuts 2016 harvest guidance, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 112 million versus preliminary earnings of eur 110 million

* Marine harvest proposes quarterly dividend of nok 1.70 per share versus nok 1.40 in previous quarter

* Says this is one of our strongest quarters ever

* Pleased to see a reduction of production costs in canada, and good contribution from region north and region west in norway

* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 414,000 tonnes versus q4 guidance of 436,000 (Reuters poll 430,783 tonnes)

* Algal bloom in chile has caused severe problems for whole industry in chile, including marine harvest

* Will write down usd 16 million of fixed assets in marine harvest chile in q2

* Will make a restructuring provision of usd 3 million in q2 related to employee layoffs. These measures are expected to provide annual savings of approximately usd 8-10 millions

* Will continue to advocate for stronger regulations of fish farming industry in chile as well as continued consolidation

* This should enable transformation of chilean fish farming into a sustainable industry with improved biology, sound financial results and safe jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.