May 11 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA :

* Q1 sales 60.8 million Norwegian crowns versus 61.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 2.1 million crowns versus 4.1 million crowns year ago

* Navamedic Medtech business area is expected to have negative impact on overall profitability in 2016, but is expected to turn into cash flow positive status during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)