BRIEF-Mekonomen Q1 EBIT lags forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mekonomen Q1 EBIT lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Mekonomen Ab :

* Q1 revenue increased 3 percent to SEK 1,424 million (1,382).

* Q1 EBIT amounted to SEK 121 million (142).

* Says underlying growth for Mekonomen group remained favourable in Q1, despite negative easter effect.

* Says expect conditions for a slightly stronger overall market in 2016, primary as a consequence of favourable new car sales in recent years.

* Reuters poll: Mekonomen Q1 revenues were seen at SEK 1,367 million, EBIT at SEK 143 million.

* Says in 2016, sales growth is main focus.

* Says EBIT was lower compared with Q1 of 2015, a main cause being a weak Ebit in Mekonomen Sweden. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
