BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group Q1 revenues up 5 pct at 182.5 mln euros
May 11, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group Q1 revenues up 5 pct at 182.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - EDAG Engineering Group AG :

* Revenues in Q1 2016 were increased by about 5 percent to 182.5 million euros ($207.74 million)

* Q1 adjusted EBIT levelled at 13 million euros and was 4.5 million euros below previous-year figure, due to a lower productivity and working day effects

* For full year, executive management expects an increase in revenues in a range of 7- 10 pct and a moderate growth of adjusted ebit compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

