BRIEF-ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income up 14 pct at 12.9 mln euros
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income up 14 pct at 12.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* Revenues stood at 12.9 million euros ($14.7 million) for Q1 2016

* Income growth up by 14 pct in the Q1 2016

* Q1 rental increase, group share up by 3 pct, and up by 5 pct like-for-like over Q1 2016

* Annual growth target of 10 pct confirmed for EPRA recurring net income, group share

* Confirms its 10 pct growth target for EPRA recurring net income, group share for 2016 as a whole Source text: bit.ly/1WZYmfz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
