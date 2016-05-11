BRIEF-ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income up 14 pct at 12.9 mln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* Revenues stood at 12.9 million euros ($14.7 million) for Q1 2016

* Income growth up by 14 pct in the Q1 2016

* Q1 rental increase, group share up by 3 pct, and up by 5 pct like-for-like over Q1 2016

* Annual growth target of 10 pct confirmed for EPRA recurring net income, group share

* Confirms its 10 pct growth target for EPRA recurring net income, group share for 2016 as a whole