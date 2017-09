May 11 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Q1 revenue 86,000 Norwegian crowns ($10,508) versus 0.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 24.1 million crowns versus loss 20.5 million crowns year ago

* Maintains its financial guidance of a core cost base in range of 58 million - 66 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1840 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)