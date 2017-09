May 11 (Reuters) - Novae Group Plc :

* Gross written premium increased by 9.8 pct to £282.8 million (Q1 2015: £257.6 million)

* Investment return for first three months of 2016: 1.2 pct (Q1 2015: 0.3 pct)

* Rates on renewal business remain under pressure Source text for Eikon: