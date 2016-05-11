FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Ctac Q1 net profit up 20.7 pct at 0.4 mln euros
#Corrections News
May 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Ctac Q1 net profit up 20.7 pct at 0.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source)

May 11 (Reuters) - Ctac NV :

* Q1 turnover up 2.4 pct at 21.2 million euros ($24.1 million)

* Q1 operating result up 13.1 pct at 0.6 million euros

* Q1 net profit 20.7 pct higher at 0.4 million euros (from 353,000 euros to 426,000 euros)

* Maintains outlook: barring exogenous circumstances, Ctac expects to realise a higher result in 2016 than in 2015

* Slight decrease in solvency ratio, which stood at 32.7 pct as per March 31, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 33.7 pct) Source text: bit.ly/24NeLdt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
