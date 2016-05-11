FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Agasti Group Q1 EBIT swings to profit NOK 5.8 million
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agasti Group Q1 EBIT swings to profit NOK 5.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Agasti Group :

* Q1 operating revenues 0.0 million Norwegian crowns versus 0.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 income from Obligo joint venture 9.6 million crowns versus 0.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT profit 5.8 million Norwegian crowns ($707,965) versus loss 8.9 million crowns year ago

* Says revenue and earnings will going forward depend on profitability and dividend capacity in joint venture Obligo Holding AS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1925 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.