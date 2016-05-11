BRIEF-Agasti Group Q1 EBIT swings to profit NOK 5.8 million

May 11 (Reuters) - Agasti Group :

* Q1 operating revenues 0.0 million Norwegian crowns versus 0.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 income from Obligo joint venture 9.6 million crowns versus 0.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT profit 5.8 million Norwegian crowns ($707,965) versus loss 8.9 million crowns year ago

* Says revenue and earnings will going forward depend on profitability and dividend capacity in joint venture Obligo Holding AS Source text for Eikon:

