BRIEF-Indluplace Properties says on track to achieve FY forecast

May 11 (Reuters) - Indluplace Properties Ltd

* Portfolio growth of 29%; for 6 months ended 31 March 2016

* Dividend of 46 cents per share;

* Revenue has increased from r41.5 million (31 march 2015) to R160.7 million (31 march 2016) as full effect of acquisitions

* On-Track to achieve forecast guidance of 92.55 cents for year to 30 September 2016,

* Board is confident that Indluplace will grow portfolio substantially over next few years, notwithstanding current market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: