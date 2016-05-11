BRIEF-CNP Assurances Q1 EBIT up 10.8 pct at 513 mln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances SA :

* Reports Q1 attributable net profit of 281 million euros ($319.8 million), up 0.3 pct as reported (up 10.3 pct like-for-like)

* Q1 EBIT is 513 million euros, up 10.8 pct like-for-like (down 4.7 pct as reported)

* Q1 premium income of 9.0 billion, up 13.5 pct like-for-like (up 8.4 pct as reported)

* The quarter's performance was shaped by an unfavourable basis of comparison on the currency market and the equity market Source text: bit.ly/1rTNLqR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)