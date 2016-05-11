BRIEF-Arrow Global says full-year results on track

May 11 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc

* Total revenue up 25.4% to £44.5 million (q1 2015: £35.5 million), for three months ended 31 march 2016

* Adjusted ebitda up 57.6% to £51.7 million (q1 2015: £32.8 million)

* Profit attributable to shareholders up 46.5% to £7.6 million (q1 2015: £5.2 million). Ltm underlying roe increased to 26.2%

* Remain confident in delivering on our target of investing at roughly twice our annual replacement rate, whilst maintaining strong portfolio returns.

* On track to deliver overall full-year earnings in line with our expectations