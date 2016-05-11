FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Idex Q1 EBITDA loss widens to NOK 52.8 million
May 11, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Idex Q1 EBITDA loss widens to NOK 52.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Idex ASA :

* Q1 total revenue 3.6 million Norwegian crowns ($439,442) versus 50,000 crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 52.8 million crowns versus loss 47.1 million crowns year ago

* Consumer trials and pilot for card sensor during H2 2016, and initial volume shipments expected towards end of 2016

* Targeting customer evaluations of newest in-glass sensor solutions mid year and industrialising supply chain for volume by end of 2016

* Further cooperation with global payments partner on flexible touch sensor for ISO cards, in support of expected card product trials late in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1922 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
