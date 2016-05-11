BRIEF-Remaining investments of OGK-2, TGK-1 and Mosenergo into construction of power plants seen at RUB 22 bln

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Remaining investments in mandatory power construction of Gazprom’s three generating companies is estimated at 22 billion roubles ($332.17 million), to be invested this year, according to Gazprom energoholding presentation

* Most of the investments is to be done by OGK-2, investments of which into projects under power supply contracts will about to 15 billion roubles, without taking into account the construction of Grozny power plant, financed at the expense of holding

* TGK-1 plans to spend 5 billion roubles this year, Mosenergo - 2 billion roubles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2320 roubles) (Reported by Maxim Rodionov in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)