May 11 (Reuters) - Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS :

* Decides to issue 2.5 billion lira ($848.72 million) debt instruments for qualified investors within one year

* Additionally decides to issue 80 million lira worth warrants and certificates

($1 = 2.9456 liras)