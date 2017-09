BRIEF-Alm. Brand Q1 pre-tax profit up at DKK 234 million, raises outlook

May 11 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S :

* Q1 total income 1.89 billion Danish crowns ($290 million)versus 2.00 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 234 million crowns versus 177 million crowns year ago

* Guidance for 2016 is raised by 100 million crowns to 600 million-700 million crowns

* Guidance for non-life insurance is lifted by 75 million crowns to a profit of 600 million crowns

* Guidance for the Group’s other activities is unchanged Source text for Eikon:

