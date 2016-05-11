FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RTX initiates new share buy back program
#Communications Equipment
May 11, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RTX initiates new share buy back program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S :

* Rtx initiates a new share buy back programme

* The authority is valid until RTX’s Annual General Meeting in Jan. 2017 and covers a maximum value of up to 35 million Danish crowns ($5.36 million)

* 10 million crowns have been exercised in the period from January 27, 2016 to May 04, 2016

* RTX expect to use the full authorization given to repurchase shares for the maximum permitted value of 35 million crowns in the period until the next Annual General Meeting in Jan. 2017

* The share buy-back programme runs from 11 May 2016 to 18 August 2016

* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5332 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
