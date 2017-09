May 11 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab :

* Says Janssen Research & Development, LLC., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen), has decided to initiate a phase IIb study of combinations of Simeprevir, Odalasvir and Al-335 for the treatment of Hepatitis C.

* Says the study is intended to start in June 2016 and the estimated date for completion is July 2017.