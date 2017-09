May 11 (Reuters) - Nokia Corp

* Nokia and Zain KSA boost 4G network speeds to meet growing subscriber demand using three component carrier aggregation

* says Zain and Nokia announced the deployment of LTE-Advanced three component carrier aggregation technology that will enable Zain to provide unprecedented data speeds of up to 187.5 Mbps across its network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)