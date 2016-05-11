FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IPIC pays interest following 1MDB's third default
May 11, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IPIC pays interest following 1MDB's third default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - IPIC GMTN Ltd

* IPIC pays interest following 1MDB’s third default

* IPIC will increase its written demand of 1mdb and mof to U.S.$1.2 billion plus accrued interest

* International petroleum investment has made full payment of interest due and payable by 1MDB Energy Ltd and 1MDB over 1,750 million fixed rate 5.99 percent notes due 2022

* Current total amount due to IPIC from 1MDB and mof pursuant to terms of binding term sheet is U.S.$1,205,450,000 plus accrued interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
