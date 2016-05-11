FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Formpipe Software receives order on ECM product Lasernet
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 11, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Formpipe Software receives order on ECM product Lasernet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives an order on the ECM product Lasernet through a UK based partner

* The total order value amounts to 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($257,532.84) over a four year period

* License revenues of 1.3 million crowns are recorded in Q2 of 2016, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period

* Of the total order value, license revenues of 1.3 million crowns are recorded in second quarter of 2016, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout the contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1543 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.