BRIEF-OGK-2 may up dividend payment to 35% of profit under IFRS for 2016 - Gazprom energoholding
May 11, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OGK-2 may up dividend payment to 35% of profit under IFRS for 2016 - Gazprom energoholding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Gazprom’s unit, OGK-2, can increase dividend payout ratio to 35 pct of net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from 20 pct under Russian GAAP on 2016 results, head of Gazprom energoholding Denis Fedorov said

* TGK-1 and Mosenergo plan to return 35 pct of profit under Russian GAAP for 2015, OGK-2 - 20 pct due to upcoming investments

* As of 2016 all three companies will pay 35 pct of profit under IFRS, according to Fedorov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

