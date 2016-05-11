BRIEF-Savills says commercial market activity decreased in run up to EU referendum

May 11 (Reuters) - Savills Plc :
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with board’s expectations.
* UK prime residential market has performed better than our expectations
* While we have started year well, typically first four months represent a disproportionately small element of expected outturn for full year
* In Asia Pacific, we have traded in line with our expectations with Hong Kong and China having started year well, offsetting slower activity in Japan.
* Although certain markets are affected by forthcoming EU referendum and US election, our expectations for year remain unchanged
* Commercial market activity has decreased in run up to forthcoming referendum on EU membership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)