BRIEF-Savills says commercial market activity decreased in run up to EU referendum

May 11 (Reuters) - Savills Plc :

* During year to date Savills has traded in line with board’s expectations.

* UK prime residential market has performed better than our expectations

* While we have started year well, typically first four months represent a disproportionately small element of expected outturn for full year

* In Asia Pacific, we have traded in line with our expectations with Hong Kong and China having started year well, offsetting slower activity in Japan.

* Although certain markets are affected by forthcoming EU referendum and US election, our expectations for year remain unchanged

* Commercial market activity has decreased in run up to forthcoming referendum on EU membership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)