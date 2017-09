May 11 (Reuters) - International Breweries Plc :

* FY ended March 31, 2016 revenue of 23.27 billion naira versus 20.65 billion naira year ago

* FY profit before tax of 3.66 billion naira versus 2.82 billion naira year ago

* Says proposed dividend of 35 kobo per share