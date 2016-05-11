FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Archrock enters into second amendment to credit agreement
May 11, 2016

BRIEF-Archrock enters into second amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc :

* On may 10, 2016, co entered into certain second amendment, consent, waiver to credit agreement by and among Archrock Services L.P

* Says archrock’s audit committee has not yet come to a conclusion with respect to archrock’s prior period financial information

* Second amendment extends to july 31, 2016 deadline by which co is required to deliver its quarterly report on form 10-q

* Under second amendment, lenders waive, among other things, any potential event of default arising under credit agreement

* 2Nd amendment amends agreement to add condition precedent to borrowing of loans that co’s consolidated cash balance will not exceed $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

