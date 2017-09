May 11 (Reuters) - IFG Group Plc :

* Group is trading in line with expectations for business to 31 March 2016, with revenues and profits both ahead of same period in 2015

* Assets under administration and advice have risen to 24.0 bln stg (March 2015 - 21.2 bln stg)