May 11 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group

* Dissolved its share stake in Lending Club and had no shares in Lending Club as of march 31 - sec filing

* As of Dec 31, Jefferies held a 51,856 shares stake in Lending Club - sec filing Source text for quarter ended March 31 - 1.usa.gov/1scNGzc Source text for quarter ended Dec 31 - 1.usa.gov/1TzQ8pc