May 11 (Reuters) - Capio Publ Ab, Q1 :

* Net sales was 3,603 mln SEK (3,478)

* Operating result (EBITDA) was 296 mln SEK (291) with an operating margin of 8.2 pct (8.4)

* Organic sales growth was 3.7 pct (2.9)

* Reuters poll: Q1 sales seen at SEK 3,563 million, EBITDA seen at SEK 292 million