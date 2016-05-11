FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fiskars to centralize its garden cutting tools manufacturing to its factory in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars to centralize its garden cutting tools manufacturing to its factory in Poland

* Total effect on employees is a maximum of 107 reductions which will take place in phases during years 2016 and 2017

* Total reduction of employees in first phase will be 61

* Part of reductions will take place through retirement arrangements

* Remaining reductions are estimated to take place in second half of 2017

* Fiskars is committed to supporting the re-employment of affected employees by providing them with training courses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

