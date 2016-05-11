BRIEF-NanoViricides says has enough cash for at least one drug for human clinical trials

May 11 (Reuters) - NanoViricides Inc

* Estimates cash in hand sufficient to perform initial human clinical trials of at least one of drug candidates

* Estimates cash in hand sufficient to advance at least one more drug candidate towards initial human clinical trials

* Company estimates current quarterly cash expenditure rate to be about $1.9 million per quarter

* Company does not anticipate any major capital expenditures in near future