May 11 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy

* Swaped an additional $2.0 million of 8.75% senior notes for tourmaline oil corp. Shares and extends securites swap proposal acceptance date

* Further extending acceptance date for securities swap proposal to 5:00 p.m. On may 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)