BRIEF-Altisource Residential Corp announces agreement with RESI Shareholders Group

May 11 (Reuters) - Altisource Residential Corp :

* Altisource Residential Corp says has also reiterated its intention to execute against its $100 million buyback program announced in august 2015

* Altisource residential corp says under terms of agreement, company has agreed to seek to add two new independent directors

* Board is actively recruiting new director candidates

* Resi shareholders group agreed to withdraw nomination of certain individuals for election to board at 2016 annual meeting