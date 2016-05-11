BRIEF-Ambac files lawsuit in response to extension by Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority of Concession Agreement

May 11 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac assurance filed a lawsuit in response to extension by puerto rico highways and transportation authority of concession agreement

* Complaint alleges breaches of contract and fiduciary duty and seeks appointment of an interim receiver for prhta

* Lawsuit may cause $115 million in value to be extracted and diverted from prhta

* Says in addition, complaint alleges prhta's failure to take advantage of $750 million in federal toll credits