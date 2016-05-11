FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flinders Resources and Tasman announce merger
May 11, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flinders Resources and Tasman announce merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Flinders Resources Ltd

* Tasman and Flinders announce merger

* Potential merger will consolidate Flinders’ and Tasman’s key assets and technologies in critical metals arena

* It is proposed that combined company, should potential merger be successful, be known as kinetic materials corporation

* It is proposed that flinders will acquire under a statutory plan of arrangement 100% of outstanding common shares of Tasman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
