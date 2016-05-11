FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Niveus announces disposal of operational assets of KWV Hldgs Ltd
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Niveus announces disposal of operational assets of KWV Hldgs Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments Ltd :

* Proposed conditional disposal of operational assets of KWV Holdings Limited

* Says KWV SA shall dispose of all its operational assets, and KWV shall dispose of all of its shares in and loan accounts against its unit kwv intellectual properties proprietary limited

* Niveus holds an interest of 57,13 pct of ordinary shares of KWV.

* Disposal consideration is in amount of approximately 1,15 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
