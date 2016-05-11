FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gamehost Inc - Announces revised dividend policy
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gamehost Inc - Announces revised dividend policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Gamehost Inc

* Gamehost Inc - Announces revised dividend policy and declared dividends for may 2016 and june 2016

* Gamehost Inc - Corporation’s boomtown casino in fort mcmurray remains closed until further notice

* Gamehost Inc - Not aware of any direct fire or other damage to boomtown casino

* Gamehost Inc - At this time we cannot, with any certainty, project a reopening date or when we might return to full operations

* Gamehost Inc - Boomtown casino is fully insured with property and business interruption coverage for a period of 18 months

* Gamehost Inc - Has initiated an insurance claim in anticipation of losses at Boomtown casino and is currently in discussions with insurer

* Gamehost Inc - Board have declared a regular cash dividend for month of May 2016 at historical rate of $0.0733 (CDN$) per common share

* Gamehost Inc - Has further declared a regular cash dividend for month of June 2016 at a going forward rate of $0.0575 (CDN$) per common share

* Gamehost Inc - Reduced dividend will allow corporation to act on its normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
