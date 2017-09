May 11 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* FY 2015 revenues grow by 31.7 pct to 63.803 million euros ($72.77 million)

* FY EBITDA amounts to -1.728 million euros, EBIT -3.947 million euros

* FY EBITDA amounts to -1.728 million euros, EBIT -3.947 million euros

* Consolidated results totaled in a net loss of -1.177 million euros(previous year: 1.262 million euros) over course of year