May 11 (Reuters) - Niveus Investments Ltd :

* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 51.4 cents and 65.8 cents, being a decrease of between 9.1% and 29.0% versus last year

* Anticipated decline in earnings is mainly due to a 45 million rand settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: