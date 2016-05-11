FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nike sets bold vision and targets for 2020
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nike sets bold vision and targets for 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Nike Inc :

* Introducing a new family care benefit in u.s. That will support all new parents as well as employees caring for sick family members

* Says “to source 100% of products from contract factories meeting company’s definition of sustainable” by fy 2020

* Mothers and fathers will receive an additional 8 weeks paid time off;employees who need to care for family members also receive 8 weeks paid time off

* Will accelerate its efforts by expanding representation of women and people of color

* Says by end of fy2025, to reach 100% renewable energy in owned or operated facilities

* Says to continue to increase diversity of all dimensions across its business long term

* Says “to have zero waste from contracted footwear manufacturing sent to landfill or incineration without energy recovery” by fy 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.