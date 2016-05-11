FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTS Systems says entered amended commitment letter with JPMorgan on May 10 - SEC Filing
May 11, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTS Systems says entered amended commitment letter with JPMorgan on May 10 - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp :

* On May 10, 2016, entered into amended and restated commitment letter with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A - SEC filing

* As set forth in amended and restated commitment letter, it is intended that company will obtain senior secured credit facilities

* Senior secured credit facilities consists of a $100.0 million revolving credit facility and a $390.0 million term loan B facility

* As per amended commitment letter, it is intended co will obtain $250.0 million in cash proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes Source text (1.usa.gov/1XlrMVU) Further company coverage:

