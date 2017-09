May 11 (Reuters) - Banca Generali SpA :

* Q1 net profit 29.4 million euros ($33.58 million) versus 93.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net banking income 94.9 million euros versus 180.5 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net provisions 11.4 million euros versus 21.6 million euros a year ago

* Change in Q1 net banking income is attributable to decline in performance fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)