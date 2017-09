May 11 (Reuters) - Neurones SA :

* Q1 revenue 109 million euros versus 93.2 million euros ($106.52 million) year ago

* Expects FY operating income of around 9 percent of the revenue

* For 2016, Neurones forecasts a turnover higher than 440 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)