May 11 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* FY revenue of 91.2 million euro versus 65.4 million euro ($74.8 million) a year ago

* Confirms revenue growth higher than 20 percent for 2016/2017, above the 100 million euro announced a few month ago

* Backlog at March 31 was 225.8 million euro versus 161.6 million euro a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Ym0wF7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)