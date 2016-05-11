FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nissan Motor plans to buy around 30 pct stake in Mitsubishi Motors - Nikkei
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 11, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nissan Motor plans to buy around 30 pct stake in Mitsubishi Motors - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nissan Motor plans to buy an interest of around 30% in Mitsubishi Motors- Nikkei

* Nissan, Mitsubishi are currently in final stages of talks and are expected to hold board meetings thursday to decide on the capital tie-up - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors is likely to issue new shares to Nissan through a private placement- Nikkei

* If the deal goes through, Nissan would become the top shareholder, surpassing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Nikkei Source text (bit.ly/1T7Rpts) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

