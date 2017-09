May 11 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* To perform capital increase of 231 million euros ($264 million) with premium per share at 7.95 euros

* Says to issue 25.8 million new shares in a capital increase addressed to existing shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8751 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)