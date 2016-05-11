FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 5:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hitachi and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to form capital and business tie-up - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hitachi and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will form a capital and business tie-up in the field of leasing - Nikkei

* MUFJ tie-up deal will see Hitachi sell stake of almost 30 pct in Hitachi Capital to MUFG and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance by September - Nikkei

* Hitachi will sell stake in Hitachi Capital in a transaction estimated to be worth more than 100 billion yen ($921 million) - Nikkei

* Hitachi Group Leasing Company will take an interest of 5 pct or less in its Mitsubishi Group counterpart - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/27e7v9b) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
