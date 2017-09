May 11 (Reuters) -

* Sumitomo Realty & Development plans to spend 1.7 trillion yen ($15.6 billion) by fiscal 2021 to develop 30 office buildings - Nikkei

* Within next 6 years, Sumitomo Realty & Development expects to complete skyscraper in Roppongi, an office building near Shinagawa station - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1WpQwge) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)